RBI extends tenure of its additional director G Jagan Mohan on board of Dhanlaxmi Bank for 2 yrs

The Reserve Bank has extended the tenure of its additional director G Jagan Mohan on the board of Dhanlaxmi Bank by two years, as per a regulatory filing on Friday. The central bank, vide letter dated February 25, 2022, has extended the term of office of G Jagan Mohan, RBI Additional Director, for a further period of two years from February 27, 2022 to February 26, 2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in the filing. Mohan was appointed as an additional director on the board of the private sector lender for two years from February 27, 2020.

