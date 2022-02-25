Left Menu

RBI extends tenure of its additional director G Jagan Mohan on board of Dhanlaxmi Bank for 2 yrs

The Reserve Bank has extended the tenure of its additional director G Jagan Mohan on the board of Dhanlaxmi Bank by two years, as per a regulatory filing on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:09 IST
RBI extends tenure of its additional director G Jagan Mohan on board of Dhanlaxmi Bank for 2 yrs
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank has extended the tenure of its additional director G Jagan Mohan on the board of Dhanlaxmi Bank by two years, as per a regulatory filing on Friday. The central bank, vide letter dated February 25, 2022, has extended the term of office of G Jagan Mohan, RBI Additional Director, for a further period of two years from February 27, 2022 to February 26, 2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in the filing. Mohan was appointed as an additional director on the board of the private sector lender for two years from February 27, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022