Left Menu

EU 'close' to agreeing on asset freeze on Putin, Lavrov

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:35 IST
EU 'close' to agreeing on asset freeze on Putin, Lavrov
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Luxembourg's foreign minister said Friday that the 27-nation European Union was "very close to agreement" to freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Jean Asselborn said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss Russian sanctions that "I think we are very close to an agreement, that we will find an agreement here," for sanctions on the two.

"There will be a discussion but I think we agree that Putin and Lavrov, as far as the freezing of assets is concerned, that we will find a consensus here," he said.

Asselborn said Russia would be hurt by the banks measures.

"We can't talk everything on this, talk everything down because we don't have SWIFT on the list at this moment. Once again: the debate about SWIFT is not off the table, it will continue.'' EU leaders largely agreed it was too soon to impose a travel ban on Putin and Lavrov because negotiating channels needed to be kept open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022