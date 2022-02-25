Left Menu

Union Bank of India extends tenure of chief risk officer for further 3 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:43 IST
Union Bank of India (UBI) on Friday said it has approved the extension of B S Venkatesha as the chief risk officer for three months.

''The board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, February 25, 2022, approved the extension of tenure of B S Venkatesha, chief general manager, as chief risk officer of the bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 18, 2022,'' UBI said in a regulatory filing.

In November 2021 also, the bank had approved to extend his tenure as the chief risk officer for three months, which came into effect from December 18, 2021. Earlier to this, he was given an extension for six months as the chief risk officer in June.

