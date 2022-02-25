All Covid curbs to be lifted in Delhi from Monday, physical classes to start in schools from Apr 1

Amid a decline in Covid cases, the DDMA on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from February 28, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and restart physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1. The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with experts and other officials. ''After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in COVID positive cases and hospitalisation, it was decided to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions in Delhi from February 28, 2022 (Monday) while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India and ensuring observance of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour, including wearing of masks & maintaining social distancing,'' Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

He reiterated that all agencies should continue to remain vigilant without lowering the guard.

The restrictions were were put in place in December last year after the Covid cases had started increasing rapidly in the capital.

Kejriwal said the DDMA has withdrawn all restrictions as the situation has improved and people were facing hardships due to loss of jobs.

''Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday reported 556 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

Emphasis was also laid during the meeting on following the precautions as well as vaccination. ''Special emphasis was laid on ensuring systematic surveillance and greater outreach to achieve 100% vaccination coverage of targeted population. ''It was further decided to reduce the amount of fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500,'' the LG said in another tweet.

With COVID-19 cases declining sharply and positivity rate going below one percent, traders and political parties had asked the DDMA to lift the remaining curbs.

The DDMA, during its meeting on February 4, had allowed several relaxations, including reopening of schools and colleges. The schools were allowed to function in mixed online-offline mode.

Weekend curfew was done away with but the timing of imposition of night curfew was extended to 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

However, several restrictions, including permitting only one weekly market in a municipal zone were not relaxed.

Cap of 200 persons at weddings as well funeral-related gatherings and ban on entry of visitors at religious places were also continued. A detailed order on relaxations permitted by the DDMA is expected to be issued later on.

