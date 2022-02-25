Czechs ban Russian carriers from flights to Czech Republic
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:31 IST
The Czech Republic will ban flights to the country operated by Russian airlines from Saturday, Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on Friday.
The country is coordinating its steps on air traffic with Poland and the ban will stop flights by Russian carriers between Prague and Moscow and Prague and St. Petersburg, Kupka said.
