Some EU countries have reservations about cutting Russia from SWIFT - France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:39 IST
Some EU countries have reservations about cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payments system, but France is not one of them, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Paris, Le Maire said the European Central Bank was expected to deliver an analysis "in the coming hours" about the consequences of what he called using the "financial nuclear weapon". "All options are on the table," he added.
