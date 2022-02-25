Left Menu

Govt appoints Vivek Aggarwal as RBI nominee director in Indian Overseas Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:02 IST
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Friday said the government has appointed Vivek Aggarwal on its board as an RBI nominee director with immediate effect.

The government, vide notification dated February 25, has appointed Vivek Aggarwal, as an RBI nominee director in Indian Overseas Bank with immediate effect and until further orders, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

With this, Deepak Kumar, nominated by the government as the RBI nominee director, ceases to be a director on the board with effect from Friday, the lender added.

