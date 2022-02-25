New tourism policy brings caravan park

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Friday inaugurated the first-ever caravan park near here as part of the government's new tourism policy.

Launching ''Keravan Kerala,'' a caravan tourism initiative, Riyas said it would enhance the reputation of the southern State as a global destination and give thrust to the post-pandemic revival of tourism.

He said Kerala is set to have around 353 caravans and 120 caravan parks as part of the initiative.

''We could encourage the segment by providing a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh to 7.5 lakh besides the relaxations the Motor Vehicles Department gave to entrepreneurs to buy and operate caravans,'' he said.

Caravan tourism is set to redefine the travel industry as an innovative product after houseboats, Riyas said, adding that the concept of caravan tourism began gaining shape last year.

''The new product is set to boost the tourism industry. It will also bring to light several destinations that have so far remained unknown despite their potential to attract visitors,'' he said.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose emphasised the importance of rejuvenating tourism to overcome the turmoil triggered by the pandemic over the last two years.

A caravan, typically air-conditioned, has all the necessary amenities for a comfortable stay such as sofa-cum-bed, TV, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, induction heater, cupboards, generator, dining table, toilet cubicle (bathroom with geyser, berth, partition behind the driver, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging system and GPS.

