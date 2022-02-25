Left Menu

Building collapse: Gurugram admin reconstitutes probe panel

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The administration here on Friday reconstituted the committee probing the Chintel Paradiso tower collapse, including officials from the Engineering and Police Departments. Two people had died when a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram partially collapsed earlier this month. According to a senior official, the panel has been reconstituted for proper coordination.

''We have different departments working on same issue. Findings and reports need to be shared and corroborated so rather than having different committees investigating, we have reconstituted the committee, including all authorities concerned,'' said DC Nishant Kumar Yadav.

The committee will be headed by the additional district magistrate. It will have as members the chief engineer (building), PWD B&R; superintending engineer, Gurugram circle (PWD B&R); district town planner, enforcement; and Rajecv Kumar, ACP Udyog Vihar.

''The committee shall supervise the re-settlement of the families who were residing in Tower D4 of the society and shall also provide options/modalities for shifting of families of Tower D4 Block, which may also include the expertise of evaluation of market rates/interior works etc,'' the DC added.

Meanwhile, senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala demanded that the builder as well as all the officers who gave the NOC for Chintel Paradiso be booked for murder. Chautala was addressing a press conference in the city. He alleged that the state government has not taken action against the officer concerned as corruption prevails in its departments.

