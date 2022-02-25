Left Menu

Global crude rally: petrol, diesel prices lagging by Rs 6-8 a litre in absence of hikes, says report

Currently, users pay Rs 27.9 for petrol and Rs 21.8 for diesel as excise.The agency said a cut in excise duty, while costing on the fiscal deficit front, will help keep the consumer price inflation unaffected.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:11 IST
Global crude rally: petrol, diesel prices lagging by Rs 6-8 a litre in absence of hikes, says report
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are lagging by up to Rs 8 per litre in the absence of any hike in the prices to reflect the changes globally, since the announcement of state elections in December last year, domestic rating agency ICRA said in a report on Friday.

The estimated lag of Rs 6-8 per litre in the selling prices of the fuels, whose prices are officially decontrolled, is the same as the incremental excise duty being paid by customers since the hikes during the pandemic to take care of government revenues amid a sharp slide in crude, it said.

''While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact amount of lagged revision in RSPs (retail selling prices) of MS (motor spirit) and HSD (high speed diesel) that is warranted by the surge in crude oil prices to the current levels, we expect it to be in a range of Rs 6-8/litre, i.e. similar to the cushion offered by potential excise reversion to pre-Covid rates,'' its Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said in a report.

The agency said a cut in the excise duties to the pre-pandemic levels before the start of the new fiscal year on April 1 will entail a cost of up to Rs 92,000 crore to the exchequer.

The fuel prices are a politically sensitive subject and a review has not been done since the announcement of the state elections to five states, including Uttar Pradesh, which the ruling BJP is fighting to wrest back. Global crude prices touched a seven-year high of USD 107 per barrel after being in the over USD 80 per barrel range.

The international crude oil price, in Indian basket terms, surpassed the USD 100 per barrel mark on February 24 for the first time since September 4, 2014, fuelled by intensifying geopolitical tensions between Russia (world's third largest oil producer) and Ukraine, as well as global demand outweighing the current supply, the report said.

The price of the Indian crude oil basket has averaged USD 93.1 per barrel so far in February 2022, a 10.5 per cent surge relative to USD 84.2 per barrel in January 2022, it added.

Despite the USD 19 per barrel increase in the crude basket, the retail prices have remain unchanged across the four metros for the third consecutive month, it said.

The agency, however, also noted that after removing the central excise rates levied on petrol and diesel from their retail prices, the transmission of the increase in crude oil prices during April-November 2021 appears to have been higher than what was undertaken during June 2020 to March 2021, ''suggesting some buffer to compensate for the recent rise in crude oil prices''.

In November 2021, the government had announced a cut in the central excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel, it said.

The agency said it estimates petrol consumption to rise by five per cent and diesel by two per cent in FY23. It added that a continuation of the status quo on excise rates would entail collections in line with the FY23 budget estimate of Rs 3.35 lakh crore.

However, if the excise duties are taken back to the pre-pandemic levels of Rs 19.9 per litre on petrol and Rs 15.8 for diesel, it will result in a 27.5 per cent shortfall on the budgeted excise collection target. Currently, users pay Rs 27.9 for petrol and Rs 21.8 for diesel as excise.

The agency said a cut in excise duty, while costing on the fiscal deficit front, will help keep the consumer price inflation unaffected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022