Left Menu

Vodafone Idea's board to meet on Mar 3 to discuss fundraising

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:32 IST
Vodafone Idea's board to meet on Mar 3 to discuss fundraising
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Friday said its board will meet on March 3 to discuss the fundraising option.

British telecom operator Vodafone Plc in a statement earlier stated that it will participate in VIL's fundraising process along with the Aditya Birla group.

''A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday March 3, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising funds in one or more tranches by way of preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode,'' VIL said in a regulatory filing.

The company's trading window will remain close till 48 hours from the conclusion of the board meeting and open on March 6, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022