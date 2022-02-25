Former French PM Fillon resigns from board of Russian firms over Ukraine
Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Friday he had resigned from the boards of two Russian firms in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Vladimir Putin alone is guilty of having started a preventable conflict ... Under these conditions I cannot continue being a member of the boards of Russian firms Zarubeshneft and Sibur," Fillon wrote in an opinion piece for French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.
Fillon joined Sibur at the end of 2021 https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/former-french-pm-fillon-joins-board-russias-sibur-2021-12-24.
