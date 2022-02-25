Left Menu

European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:49 IST
European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister
The European Union agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia's foreign minister. A decision to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets indicates that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to stop the brutal invasion of Russia's neighbour and a major war in Europe.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that the EU's foreign ministers "adopted the 2nd sanctions package" and added that "the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister." He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

