Air India to operate 3 flights to Bucharest, one to Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Air India will operate three flights to Romanian capital Bucharest and one flight to Hungarian capital Budapest by Saturday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive against it, senior government officials said.

Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border by road will be taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flights, they added.

The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft by the country's authorities Thursday morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Air India said on Twitter on Friday night that it will be operating B787 aircraft from Delhi and Mumbai to Bucharest and Budapest on February 26 (Saturday) as special government charter flights to fly back stranded Indian citizens.

Earlier in the day, officials had said that Air India would operate two flights on Friday, but it was not immediately clear why they did not take off. The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said it is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary.

''At present, teams are getting in place at the following check points: Chop-Zahony Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi,'' it said.

Indian nationals, especially students, living closest to these border checkpoints are advised to depart in an organised manner in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualise this option, the embassy said.

Once the above-mentioned routes are operational, the Indian nationals travelling on their own would be advised to proceed to the border check points, it noted.

The embassy advised Indian travellers to carry their passports, cash (preferably in US dollars), other essential items and COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the border check points.

''Print out Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling,'' it said.

Around 20,000 Indians, mainly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine, the officials said.

The distance between Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Romanian border check point is approximately 600 kilometres and it takes anywhere between eight-and-a-half to 11 hours to cover it by road.

Bucharest is located approximately 500 kilometres from the Romanian border check point and it takes anywhere between seven to nine hours to cover the distance by road.

The distance between Kyiv and the Hungarian border check point is around 820 kilometres and it takes 12-13 hours to cover it by road.

