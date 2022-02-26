Venezuela and Brazil re-open border after two years
"President Nicolas Maduro has instructed that this crossing be normalized. We have a brotherhood of many years with Brazil," said Angel Marcano, the governor of Venezuela's southern Bolivar state, in a statement published on state television. Brazilian tourists were already booking tours to Venezuela's Canaima National Park, the head of Bolivar's tourism chamber Odimar Lopez told Reuters.
The land border between Venezuela and Brazil re-opened on Thursday after nearly two years of closure over COVID-19 concerns, local Venezuelan authorities said on Friday. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shut crossings in March 2020 amid a nationwide quarantine, allowing only cargo transport.
The closure stopped dozens of students from attending classes in Pacaraima, on the Brazilian side, and forced Venezuelans seeking scarce food and gasoline to use illegal crossings, local human rights activists say.
Brazilian tourists were already booking tours to Venezuela's Canaima National Park, the head of Bolivar's tourism chamber Odimar Lopez told Reuters.
