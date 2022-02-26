Left Menu

Italy open to banning Russia from SWIFT system -foreign minister

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:13 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Italy

Italy would not veto proposals to ban Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payment system, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

"There is no veto", Di Maio told reporters in Brussels answering a question on the issue, adding Rome will continue working in unison with European Union partners on sanctions.

