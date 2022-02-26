Italy open to banning Russia from SWIFT system -foreign minister
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:13 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy would not veto proposals to ban Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payment system, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.
"There is no veto", Di Maio told reporters in Brussels answering a question on the issue, adding Rome will continue working in unison with European Union partners on sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Rome
- Italian
- European Union
- Russia
- Luigi Di Maio
- Italy
- SWIFT
- Di Maio
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report