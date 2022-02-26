BA investigating technical issue, still operating flights

British Airways said on Friday it was investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue after its website appeared to be down, adding that it was still checking customers in and operating flights.

"We're investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience," it said in a statement. "We will provide further updates as quickly as possible. We're operating flights and checking customers in."

