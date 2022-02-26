Left Menu

Russia: Kyiv proposed to return to the issue of talks on Feb. 26 -Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:43 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Kyiv had proposed to return to the issue of talks with Moscow on Feb. 26, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

