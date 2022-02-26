Canada's Ontario province orders Russian liquor off store shelves

Canada's Ontario province directed the Liquor Control Board Of Ontario on Friday to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves.

"The people of Ontario will always stand against tyranny and oppression. To that end, I am directing the LCBO to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves," Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement.

