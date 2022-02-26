Qatar tells UK judge it wants Airbus A321 jets or damages

Qatar Airways has asked a UK court to reinstate an order for 50 Airbus A321neo passenger jets that the European planemaker revoked as part of a bitter dispute over larger A350s, a court filing showed on Friday. Failing that, the Gulf carrier is asking a UK judge to award the airline unspecified damages over the planemaker's decision to withdraw what it described as a "unique" plane as it prepares to receive the A321neo from February next year.

Airbus declined comment on the filing. The claim is the latest salvo in a months-old contractual and safety dispute that has brought relations between two of the industry's largest players to an all-time low.

They are locked in a contractual and safety dispute over erosion to the painted surface and gaps in lightning protection on A350 jets. Qatar has grounded more than 20 of the jets over safety concerns, prompting the airline to sue Airbus for more than $600 million as it prepares for an influx of visitors ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup.

Airbus has acknowledged quality problems but has accused the airline of mislabelling them as a safety issue to get compensation. European regulators have said they have found no airworthiness for the jet, which remain in service elsewhere. In a rare move, Airbus last month cancelled the order for smaller A321neo jets, saying Qatar had breached a clause linking the two deals. Days later, the airline placed a provisional order for at least 25 competing Boeing 737 MAX.

In the filing, Qatar Airways asked a judge to reinstate the contract and order Airbus not to try resell the A321neos. Details of the airline's claim emerged as Airbus was expected to issue a counter-claim in the A350 dispute.

A spokesperson confirmed Airbus had filed documents but declined to provide further details ahead of their publication.

