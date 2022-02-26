(OFFICIAL)-Swiss watchdog tell banks to halt business with people on Russian watch list
Swiss financial watchdog FINMA told banks on Friday to halt new business with people and entities on a list the Swiss government drew up in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Financial intermediaries in Switzerland are thus prohibited from entering into new business relationships with the individuals and companies newly included in Annex 3. The financial intermediaries are also obliged to report existing business relationships with these individuals, companies and organisations to SECO without delay," the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said on its website after the government said it would take steps against individuals, businesses and organisations targeted by European Union sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- Switzerland
- European Union
- FINMA
- Ukraine
- Russia
ALSO READ
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G
Swiss labour unions launch demand for SNB cash to bail out pensions
Swiss labour unions launch demand for SNB cash to bail out pensions