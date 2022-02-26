Left Menu

Stocks up, fear down on Wall Street despite Ukraine invasion

Relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine. The volatility seemed likely to continue, with so much uncertainty about Ukraine as well as over how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

26-02-2022
Relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine. Stocks rose sharply, oil prices fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favour when fear is high.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.2 per cent following a wild Thursday.

Stocks have made big swings as Russia's invasion raised the prospect of even higher inflation, particularly in energy prices, and threatened to put a drag on the global economy. The volatility seemed likely to continue, with so much uncertainty about Ukraine as well as over how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

