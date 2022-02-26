Left Menu

British Airways cancels flights due to technical issues

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-02-2022 04:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 04:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Airways said on Friday that the technical issues it was suffering on Friday had led to flight cancellations.

"We are experiencing significant technical issues this evening which are affecting the running of our operation and regrettably has led to the cancellation of a number of flights," the airline, owned by IAG, said in a statement.

