Ukraine says it has shot down military plane

Ukraine's military said it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.

According to a statement from the military's General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not commented on the incident so far, and the report could not be immediately verified.

