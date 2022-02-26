Left Menu

Japan's major newspapers to buy stake in ailing printing presses maker

Six major Japanese newspaper companies said on Friday they will buy a third of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd to salvage the country's top maker of newspaper printing presses from a prolonged fight with an unwelcome shareholder over control. A group company of the Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the world's largest newspapers by circulation, and five others will pay a total of 2.2 billion yen ($19 million) to buy 32% of Tokyo Kikai from top shareholder Asia Development Capital (ADC). The 106-year-old maker has been engaged in a closely watched battle with ADC, which owns about 40% of the company.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-02-2022 06:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 06:25 IST
Japan's major newspapers to buy stake in ailing printing presses maker
  • Country:
  • Japan

Six major Japanese newspaper companies said on Friday they will buy a third of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd to salvage the country's top maker of newspaper printing presses from a prolonged fight with an unwelcome shareholder over control.

A group company of the Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the world's largest newspapers by circulation, and five others will pay a total of 2.2 billion yen ($19 million) to buy 32% of Tokyo Kikai from top shareholder Asia Development Capital (ADC).

The 106-year-old maker has been engaged in a closely watched battle with ADC, which owns about 40% of the company. It won supreme court approval last year for a "poison pill" takeover defence against the investment firm. ($1 = 115.5600 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
4
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022