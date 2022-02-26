Left Menu

S&P lowers Ukraine's long-term ratings to 'B-'

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 07:30 IST
S&P lowers Ukraine's long-term ratings to 'B-'

Rating agency S&P said on Friday it lowered Ukraine's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to 'B-' from 'B', citing risks to country's economic growth and financial stability stemming from the crisis with Russia.

S&P said https://bit.ly/3ImYMZO it could lower the ratings further should the uncertainty posed by the conflict lead to a drain on Ukraine's external liquidity.

