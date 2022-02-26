Left Menu

Russian finance ministry says rating cuts are geopolitical

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 11:44 IST
Russia's finance ministry said on Saturday that the sovereign rating cut by Standard and Poor's and a move to review the country's rating by Moody's were linked to geopolitical factors.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a flurry of credit rating moves on Friday, with S&P lowering Russia's rating to 'junk' status and Moody's putting it on review for a downgrade to junk.

The finance ministry said in a statement that Russia remained financially stable and would continue following prudent financial and budget policy.

