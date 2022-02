Powered by Blockchain Technology, Ruder Finn Starts an All-New Service - Web3 Connect, Offering Expertise in Crypto, NFTs, and Metaverse

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Strengthening its commitment to redefining communication with a technology-first approach, the global integrated communications consultancy, Ruder Finn India launched Web3 Connect. With a focus on upcoming sectors like Crypto, Metaverse, and NFT, the new service aims to assist and support brands with their storytelling, leveraging the firm’s wealth of knowledge in core and evolving technologies in the market.

Delivering comprehensive and integrated communications strategies, Web3 Connect brings impactful storytelling to brands to build points of resonance to help clients stand apart, across traditional and digital platforms. Additionally, will also engage in proactive conversations with developers, regulatory bodies, enterprises, and governments to drive advocacy programmes and create an impact.

Speaking about the announcement, Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruder Finn said, “Ruder Finn has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to disrupt the world of communication. We have always invested in sectors that allow us to push the envelope and redefine the boundaries of storytelling. With a strong portfolio of top brands and companies in the blockchain, NFT, and Fintech segments in India, and a 12-member team of experts, we are focused on mastering the craft of the digital realm and bringing alive the experience for customers today. Backed by a strong in-house team and industry consultants, who are blockchain and metaverse experts across corporate, brand, and digital mediums, we are certain that we will be able to guide our clients to help strategically navigate the Metaverse and beyond.” Demystifying the blockchain sector for industry experts and the uninitiated for greater outreach of brands and corporate, Web3 Connect will actively pursue multiple stakeholders of the dynamic and ever-evolving token-based economy. The vision is to grow their presence in the media and public sector, supporting corporate communication, consumer storytelling, brand advocacy, and policy to help catapult this sector to newer heights.

About Ruder Finn Group Ruder Finn India and RF Thunder India are wholly owned by the Ruder Finn Group in India. With offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, Ruder Finn Group is one of the largest independent integrated communication firms in the world, producing award-winning work at the intersection of content, creative and digital. With a strong network of affiliates across key locations in India, we help our clients engage with those vital to their success, delivering meaningful, measurable, business results through inspirational, data-driven, communications counsel and solutions. The group’s capabilities and expertise cover offerings across integrated communication, digital solutions and reputation management across the brand, lifestyle, corporate, healthcare, technology and enterprise sectors.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)