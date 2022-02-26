Woman trainee pilot dies after aircraft of private aviation academy crashes in Telangana
A woman trainee pilot died when an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.
Citing preliminary information, a police official said the ill-fated aircraft, which came from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the district before noon.
The woman trainee pilot died on the spot and further details were being ascertained, the official said.
