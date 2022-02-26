Woman trainee pilot dies after aircraft of private aviation academy crashes in Telangana

A woman trainee pilot died when an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

Citing preliminary information, a police official said the ill-fated aircraft, which came from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the district before noon.

The woman trainee pilot died on the spot and further details were being ascertained, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)