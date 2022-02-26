Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:04 IST
British Airways cancels all short-haul flights from London's Heathrow until midday
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
British Airways said it would cancel all short-haul flights from London's Heathrow airport until midday on Saturday as it deals with an IT failure.

"We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday," the airline said on Twitter.

The airline has said the problem, which first came to light on Friday and is affecting its website, app, and airport operations, had not been caused by a cyber attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

