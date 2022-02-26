Left Menu

Cutting Russia off from SWIFT a "matter of days" -euro zone central banker

A decision to cut Russia off from the global SWIFT payment system will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters on Saturday. "SWIFT is just a matter of time, very short time, days," the central bank governor, who asked not to be named, said. "Is it sufficient? Absolutely. Sanctions only make sense if there are costs for both sides and this will be costly," the central banker added.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

