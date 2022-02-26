Italy's Draghi supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT -Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had supported Russia's disconnection from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.

"This is the beginning of a new page in the history of our states," Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter.

A decision to cut Russia off from SWIFT will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)