Italy's Draghi supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT -Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had supported Russia's disconnection from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.
"This is the beginning of a new page in the history of our states," Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter.
A decision to cut Russia off from SWIFT will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Ukrainian
- Mario Draghi
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- SWIFT
- Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report