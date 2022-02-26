Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad/Newdelhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:19 IST
Woman trainee pilot dies as pvt aviation academy aircraft crashes in T'gana; Scindia orders probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman trainee pilot died when an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was shocked and an investigation team is reaching the site of accident.

Citing preliminary information, a police official said the ill-fated aircraft, which came from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the district before noon.

The woman trainee pilot died on the spot and further details were being ascertained, the official said.

Scindia said on Twitter that he was shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda.

''An investigation team has been rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot,'' he noted.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones.

