Why the next big adventure fantasy novel: The Quests of William Wood - The Mysterious Elixir is a must read

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/PNN): Viral Roger is all set to release her First of the five-book anthology "The Quests of William Wood - The Mysterious Elixir." The first-time author deals with the mystery and adventure of transcending dimensions. Several publications have called this a "Gripping read!!!" and are already anticipating the nature of mysteries to be uncovered by the protagonist and his friends. "The Mysterious Elixir" is the first of the "The Quest of William Wood" series. While there's a deep mystery at play, it gives the reader a close look into imagination and how William uses his abilities and presence of mind to cope with the strange happening in the midst of his surroundings.

Viral Roger says that "The Quest of William Wood" series was always meant to be. She had always been invested in storytelling since her early school days. Her storytelling process began with her son, whom she began narrating bedtime stories. Her short stories began building up into intricate and vivid narration, with the characters staying the same. She then thought of penning her imagination, and the book was born. "William Wood is inspired by the shenanigans of my child, who is also my muse. While it deals with concepts of imaginary dimensions, I do think that the human thought process is beyond comprehension. I have done my part in capturing this thought in my book," says the Doctor-cum-Storyteller, Viral Roger.

The story begins with William Wood grappling with the demise of his mother and trying to move to another town to meet his aunt to escape his father's indifference and uncaring nature. Little did he know that we would land in some other place. He finds mysterious activity around him that hides grave secrets and truth behind the purpose of his existence. He soon makes two good lifetime friends and embarks on an adventurous and dangerous journey beyond his wildest imagination. Publications and major newspapers are excited about this thrilling debut of deep mystery, adventure, danger, and self-finding.

The book follows a movie-like pace, with each word leaving the reader wanting more. It has all the elements to become the next adventure fantasy hit and is narrated by a protagonist who is relatable and dynamic to follow. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

