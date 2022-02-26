Left Menu

Greek PM tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy ready to provide help

Greece's health ministry is sending medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine, Mitsotakis' office said. Greece's embassy staff and its ambassador in Kyiv, who left the city on Friday by car on safety concerns, had safely passed the Moldavian border, the ambassador himself and foreign ministry officials said.

26-02-2022
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, saying Greece had favoured the harshest European Union sanctions against Russia after its attack and stood ready to provide assistance. Greece's health ministry is sending medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine, Mitsotakis' office said.

Greece's embassy staff and its ambassador in Kyiv, who left the city on Friday by car on safety concerns, had safely passed the Moldavian border, the ambassador himself and foreign ministry officials said. Consulates in Mariupol and Odessa will remain open to assist Greek citizens and expatriates, they added.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running.

