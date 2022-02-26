Left Menu

Taxpayers' contribution to country remarkable; govt's duty to protect them: Gadkari

Terming the taxpayers contribution to the countrys reconstruction remarkable and historical, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it is the duty of the government to protect the honest taxpayer.Addressing the 2nd TIOL National Taxation Awards 2021, Gadkari further said the government is constantly bringing reforms in the tax sector.Today, the taxpayers contribution to the countrys national reconstruction is very, very remarkable and historical, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 17:21 IST
Taxpayers' contribution to country remarkable; govt's duty to protect them: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the taxpayer's contribution to the country's reconstruction 'remarkable' and 'historical', Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it is the duty of the government to protect the honest taxpayer.

Addressing the '2nd TIOL National Taxation Awards 2021', Gadkari further said the government is constantly bringing reforms in the tax sector.

''Today, the taxpayer's contribution to the country's national reconstruction is very, very remarkable and historical,'' he said. The Road Transport & Highways Minister noted that taxpayers are basically the most important stakeholders who contribute to nation-building. ''And that is one of the reasons that it is the duty of the government to protect the honest taxpayer.'' ''At the same time, the people who are using the loopholes of the system, we need to find them,'' he said.

Gadkari pointed out that regarding simplification of the income tax, many decisions have already been taken by the government. ''We are making different types of software and digitalize the system by which we want to give relief to the people who want to pay the taxes,'' the minister said.

Gadkari emphasised that the government is very much committed to social and economic equality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022