Latvian airline airBaltic halts flights to Russia until March 26
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 26-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 17:34 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Latvian airline airBaltic has decided to stop all flights to Russia until March 26 due to increased risk amid Russia's invasion to Ukraine, the carrier said on Saturday.
"The safety and security of our passengers and employees is the main priority of airBaltic," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement