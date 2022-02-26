Russia bans Polish, Bulgarian, Czech airlines from its airspace
Russia has banned airlines from Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic from flying to and over its territory in response to similar moves by those countries, the Russian civil aviation authority said on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Russia banned all British airlines from its airspace in retaliation for London's ban on flights to Britain by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.
