Russia bans Polish, Bulgarian, Czech airlines from its airspace

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia has banned airlines from Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic from flying to and over its territory in response to similar moves by those countries, the Russian civil aviation authority said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Russia banned all British airlines from its airspace in retaliation for London's ban on flights to Britain by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

