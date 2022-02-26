Five dead in road accident in UP's Banda

Five people died and one was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck here on Saturday, police said.

The truck was parked along the Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway in Jamuniha Purwa under the Kotwali police station area, and the car was coming from Chitrakoot, they said.

Two people died on the spot and three more succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP), Banda, Abhinandan said.

Police said the car driver, Shivdas, has been referred to a Kanpur hospital with severe injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Gufran (35), Musharraf (22), Samshul Hussain (20), Anwar, alias Tillu, (22) and Rinku (22). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

The victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Orai in Jalaun district from Chitrakoot, they added.

