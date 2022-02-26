Left Menu

Berkshire Hathaway posts higher profit, extends buybacks

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:59 IST
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit swelled, boosted by improved operating results and investment gains, and that it bought back an additional $6.9 billion of stock in the quarter. Quarterly operating income rose 45% to $7.29 billion, or approximately $4,931 per Class A share, from $5.02 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose 11% to $39.65 billion from $35.84 billion, with both totals reflecting large gains from stocks such as Apple Inc. Apple alone represents nearly half of all the stocks Berkshire owns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

