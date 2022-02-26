Left Menu

Over 300 buses booked for licence violation: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has prosecuted over 300 buses plying without proper permit in a four-day drive, officials said on Saturday. During this drive, a total of 323 buses were prosecuted, out of which 152 were prosecuted in eastern range, 95 in central range, 29 in outer range, 30 in southern range, seven in western range, and 10 in New Delhi range, Joint Commissioner of Police traffic Vivek Kishore said.

The Delhi Police has prosecuted over 300 buses plying without proper permit in a four-day drive, officials said on Saturday. The drive was conducted from Tuesday to Friday in Delhi ranges, they said. ''During this drive, a total of 323 buses were prosecuted, out of which 152 were prosecuted in eastern range, 95 in central range, 29 in outer range, 30 in southern range, seven in western range, and 10 in New Delhi range,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vivek Kishore said. Nineteen buses were impounded, he said. Most of these buses have a contract carriage permit or an all India tourist permit. As per a contract carriage permit, these buses can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular spot, but are not allowed to pick or drop passengers between these two points. However, time to time, it is reported that these buses pick passengers for different destinations, violating the contract carriage permit conditions, and cause different road safety issues, police said.

