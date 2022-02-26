Czech Republic to close airspace to Russian airlines from Sunday -minister quoted
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:37 IST
The Czech Republic will close its airspace to Russian airlines as of Sunday, Czech public television quoted Transport Minister Martin Kupka as saying.
The step expands the ban on Russian airlines' operation at Czech airports, announced on Friday.
