Czech Republic to close airspace to Russian airlines from Sunday -minister quoted

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will close its airspace to Russian airlines as of Sunday, Czech public television quoted Transport Minister Martin Kupka as saying.

The step expands the ban on Russian airlines' operation at Czech airports, announced on Friday.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

