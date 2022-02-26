Guj govt sends two buses to bring back students arriving in Mumbai from Ukraine

The Gujarat government has sent two buses to bring back 56 students who would be landing in Mumbai on Saturday night upon evacuation from Ukraine, an official said.

The students, along with other stranded Indian nationals, are expected to arrive at the Mumbai airport from Romania's capital Bucharest around 9 pm, the official added.

The first evacuation flight from Bucharest took off on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals on board, the External Affairs Ministry announced earlier.

These passengers include 56 students from Gujarat who had gone to Ukraine for higher studies and got stuck due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

''We are informed that Indians, including Gujarati students will be brought by two flights. One will land in Mumbai today at 9 pm. To bring 56 students back to Gujarat, we have already sent two Volvo buses, each having capacity to accommodate 45 persons. These buses have already reached Mumbai,'' said M A Gandhi, managing director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

''Another flight with Gujarati students on board may land in Delhi afterwards. But since the distance by road is greater, we have not sent any buses there. Instead, we have tied up with the Uttar Pradesh transport department which has agreed to deploy its buses and ferry our students here,'' he added.

Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani had said earlier that around 2,500 students from the state were stranded in Ukraine.

