Efforts on to evacuate people stranded in Ukraine via Poland, other routes: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said efforts are being made to safely evacuate people from the state stranded in different cities of Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive through Poland and other available routes.

''Parents and relatives of 188 people stuck in Ukraine have provided information about them on the toll free numbers so far. All efforts are being made to safely evacuate them through Poland and other countries as flight operations in Ukraine have been suspended following the crisis,'' Dhami told reporters here.

He also advised parents and guardians of those stranded in Ukraine not to panic as all efforts are being made at the highest level to secure the safe evacuation of all Indian citizens from the crisis-ridden country.

''We are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. I talked to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday. He also assured us about the safe evacuation of everyone from Uttarakhand stuck in Ukraine,'' Dhami said.

Parents and guardians of a large number of students from Uttarakhand studying in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv are worried about the well-being of their wards.

Some videos also surfaced on the social media where students from Uttarakhand holed up in bunkers in Ukraine were talking about the the conditions there.

''We along with hundreds of other Indians have been holed up in this bunker for one-and-a-half days. All we can hear is intermittent explosions. The Indian diplomats here have told us to wait. They have told us nothing about how we will be evacuated,'' a student from Haldwani stranded in Ukraine was heard saying in a video.

