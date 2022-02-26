Left Menu

First AI flight carrying 219 Indians evacuated from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Union minister Piyush Goyal was at the airport to receive the Indian nationals returning from war-hit Ukraine.The evacuation flight had left from Mumbai for Bucharest at 3.38 am and landed there around 10.45 am Indian Standard Time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:26 IST
The first Air India flight carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine landed at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening from Bucharest, Romania, ATC sources said.

Operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, the AI chartered flight touched down at the Mumbai airport at 7.50 pm. Union minister Piyush Goyal was at the airport to receive the Indian nationals returning from war-hit Ukraine.

The evacuation flight had left from Mumbai for Bucharest at 3.38 am and landed there around 10.45 am Indian Standard Time. Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border by road were taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by Indian government officials so that they could be evacuated.

The first evacuation flight AI1944 departed from Bucharest at 1.55 PM (Indian Standard Time) with 219 Indians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

