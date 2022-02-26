Govt working round-the-clock to evacuate every Indian from Ukraine: Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he has received many appeals for help from people from the northeast who are stuck in Ukraine and asserted that the government is working round-the-clock to evacuate every Indian from the war-zone.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a short video of the first flight to Mumbai from Romania with 219 Indian nationals.

''I have received many appeals for help from parents and students from north-eastern states who are in Ukraine,'' the minister said.

Rijiju said teams of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are working round-the-clock for safe evacuation of every Indian from the eastern European country.

The government is bringing back Indians from Ukraine by operating special flights from bordering countries, including Romania and Hungary. Indians are being ferried to border areas of Ukraine before they are flown to India from the bordering country concerned since Ukranian airspace is closed for civilian flights.

