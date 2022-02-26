Left Menu

Piyush Goyal welcomes Indian students returning from Ukraine

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday received the Indian students who landed here by an Air India flight following evacuation from Ukraine.Air India said AI1944 arrived from Bucharest in Mumbai at 7.50 PM with 219 passengers.Goyal shared on Twitter a video of his interaction with the passengers inside the plane after landing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:57 IST
Piyush Goyal welcomes Indian students returning from Ukraine
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday received the Indian students who landed here by an Air India flight following evacuation from Ukraine.

Air ​India said AI1944 arrived from Bucharest in Mumbai at 7.50 PM with 219 passengers.

Goyal shared on Twitter a video of his interaction with the passengers inside the plane after landing. ''Welcome back to the motherland,'' the minister told the students.

The students raised the slogan ''Jai Hind''.

Goyal was heard asking the students to reassure other Indian nationals who are still stuck in Ukraine to be patient and not to worry.

''The Prime Minister has spoken to the Ukraine president to keep Indians safe and secure and provide them safe passage. The Russians have also promised to evacuate Indian nationals. Be strong and give strength to your friends who are still there. Another flight will land in Delhi in the morning and the process will continue,'' he said.

The minister also thanked the Air India crew and said this was the true spirit of nationalism. ''This is India's strength,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

