Russia closes its airspace for Romanian airliners
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:16 IST
Russia closed its airspace for Romanian airliners "due to unfriendly decisions by Romanian aviation authorities", Russian federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Saturday.
Earlier Romania said it would ban Russian airlines from its airspace, joining other countries in central Europe doing the same after Russia invaded Ukraine.
