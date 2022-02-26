Left Menu

Fly Big Airlines all set to start Indore-Gondia-Hyd flight from Mar 13: CMD

FlyBig Airlines is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited.After a delay due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the flight operations are most likely to start from March 13, Mendhe said.The airport at Birsi near Gondia was constructed in 2008 and there was big demand of the people to start commercial flight operations from here, he said.

Fly Big Airlines is all set to commence the flight operations on Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route from here next month, the chairman and managing director of the airline, Sanjay Mandviya, said on Saturday.

Mandviya said that all the formalities have been completed and the company is all set to commence the operations from March 13.

''The booking of tickets will start from March 1 and will be available both online and at window. The fare is also very affordable as the services will be run under UDAN – RCS (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik – Regional Connectivity Scheme). The fare will be just Rs 1,999 for IndoreGondia or Gondia – Hyderabad travel and the maximum fare would be around Rs 2600,'' Mandviya said.

Mandviya and Sunil Mendhe, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Bhandara-Gondiya seat, were addressing reporters at Birsi Airport, situated 18 km from Gondia city.

Mendhe said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia would inaugurate the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight from Indore. FlyBig Airlines is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited.

After a delay due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the flight operations are most likely to start from March 13, Mendhe said.

The airport at Birsi near Gondia was constructed in 2008 and there was big demand of the people to start commercial flight operations from here, he said. PTI CORR MR MR MR

