Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian airlines - government
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania will ban Russian airlines from using the Baltic nation's airspace from 2200 GMT on Saturday because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said.
Lithuania is the shortest route from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea's eastern coast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaliningrad
- NATO
- Ukraine
- eastern coast
- Russia
- Russian
- Lithuania
- Baltic
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report